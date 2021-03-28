Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $42.03 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,405 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $42,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

