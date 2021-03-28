Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 59.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total value of $1,533,484.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 161,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,745 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

