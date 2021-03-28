Toroso Investments LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $49,038,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after buying an additional 545,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

