17,029 Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

BATS:TAIL opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

