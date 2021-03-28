Toroso Investments LLC Has $372,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.92.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN stock opened at $476.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.36 and its 200-day moving average is $520.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

