Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 22,021 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 104,034 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,211 shares of company stock worth $22,165,543. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO opened at $102.65 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

