Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 10,874 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 361,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $81.96 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.