82,367 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

