Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 800 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 223.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $87.31 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

