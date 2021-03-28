Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $118.69 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

