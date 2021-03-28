Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $60,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,709,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

