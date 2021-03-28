Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $54,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

X stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

