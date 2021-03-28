Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 12,186 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

