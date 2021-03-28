eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lowered by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.83 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

