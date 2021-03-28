Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 710 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

