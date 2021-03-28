Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

