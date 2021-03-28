Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.
