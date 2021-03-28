Amdocs Limited (DOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 23rd

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by 48.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

DOX stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

