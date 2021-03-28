Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 8th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $12.68 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

