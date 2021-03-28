270,000 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Newpark Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $296.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

