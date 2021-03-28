LMR Partners LLP Sells 3,257 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,441 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.