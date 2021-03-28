LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 14,311 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

