2,314 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,259,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

