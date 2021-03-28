5,830 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $203.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.