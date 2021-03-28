2,498 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

AWK opened at $146.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

