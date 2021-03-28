LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,420 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $18,381,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,095,000.

Shares of BBBY opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

