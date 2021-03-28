Wolfe Research Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $45.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.46.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

