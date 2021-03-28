APY.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $49.53 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00058148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00230357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.00857126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029264 BTC.

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,280,771 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

