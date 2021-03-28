Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $12,655.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00383060 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Aeon Coin Profile
Aeon Coin Trading
