Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $12,655.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

