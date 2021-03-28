Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.