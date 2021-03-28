MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €111.22 ($130.85).

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MorphoSys stock opened at €75.22 ($88.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €71.68 ($84.33) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.19 and a 200 day moving average of €93.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

