Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMPLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

