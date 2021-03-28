Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,889 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of AQUA opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $7,489,182.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

