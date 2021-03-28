The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Westaim had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 97.82%.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The Westaim has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Get The Westaim alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.