Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPVDF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

