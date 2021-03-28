Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Short Interest Up 6,576.7% in March

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 6,576.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNKXF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Bankia has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Get Bankia alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNKXF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bankia has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.