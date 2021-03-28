Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Expands By 5,500.0%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,828,000 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the February 28th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,212,779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Labor Smart stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Labor Smart has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

