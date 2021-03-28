Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.51 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

