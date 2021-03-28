Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPVY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.