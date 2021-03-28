Micah Chen Sells 702 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $25,194.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,820.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14.

On Monday, March 15th, Micah Chen sold 704 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $32,686.72.

On Thursday, March 11th, Micah Chen sold 506 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $23,518.88.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.20 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

