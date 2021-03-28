Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $19,249.38 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.66, for a total transaction of $19,249.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $469.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

