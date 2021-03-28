iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.