Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.23.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.