Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,492,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.