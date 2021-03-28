Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,402 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

TFC stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

