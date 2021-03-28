Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,722.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,294.72 and a 12 month high of $4,832.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,612.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,264.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

