Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $68.60 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of PTC worth $68,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PTC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.