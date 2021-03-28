Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 27,791 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

