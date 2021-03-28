Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

