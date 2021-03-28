Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $153,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a PE ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

