Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 92,564 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

CERT opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

